A statement by the Central Office for Judicial Research, in charge of terrorism and major crimes, said that the arrested person “prepared and packaged digital content declaring his allegiance to the alleged emir of the terrorist organization ISIS, and that he planned to join the camps of this organization outside Morocco, before deciding recently to engage in a terrorist project inside.” Kingdom using explosive devices.

The statement confirmed that “the search procedures proved that the suspect made two attempts to manufacture explosive objects, which was confirmed by the completed inspections that enabled the seizure of electronic devices, equipment and remnants of materials suspected of being used for the purposes of preparing explosives, which were referred to the technical security services for the purpose of subjecting them to the necessary scientific expertise.” “.

The statement stated that the arrest took place last Thursday, in cooperation between the Central Office for Judicial Research of the General Directorate of National Territory Surveillance and the interests of the General Directorate of National Security.

He added, “The suspect was arrested and his terrorist project aborted, in the context of the continuous efforts made by Moroccan security services to confront the dangers of violent extremism and ward off terrorist threats.”

He continued, “It is also the culmination of bilateral cooperation and close coordination between the interests of the General Directorate of National Territorial Surveillance in the Kingdom of Morocco, intelligence services and law enforcement agencies in the United States of America.”

The statement stressed that this security operation emphasizes “the importance and effectiveness of bilateral cooperation between the interests of the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance and the US security and intelligence interests, in the field of combating violent extremism and neutralizing the risks of terrorism at the international level.”