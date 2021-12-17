The 5-0 in Salerno projects the Nerazzurri to 103 goals in 2021, a new all-time record. But that’s not all: the fifth consecutive clean sheet victory equals the streak of 1989 and 1996

Inter pushes on the accelerator, shattering records and personal bests. The clear success in Salerno is worth two, which confirm the excessive offensive power and impenetrability behind. In fact, the five goals against Arechi push Inzaghi’s team up to 103 goals in 2021, a figure so far never reached by the Nerazzurri in a calendar year and which improves on the previous record of 1950 (when 99 goals scored). The other eloquent data concerns the defense, which remained unbeaten for the fifth consecutive game as had happened only twice previously, in 1989 and 1996. But that’s not all, because Lautaro and Calha also celebrate important milestones that smell of records.

TOP PERFORMANCE – The impact force of Inzaghi’s team never ceases to amaze and Arechi’s “manita” is just the umpteenth confirmation. To understand the scope of the goal, just think that in the history of Serie A only three teams have exceeded 100 goals in the span of 12 months, namely Milan (in ’49 and in ’50, with the absolute record of 120). , Turin (in ’47 and in ’48) and Juventus (in ’33). To find such an armored defense, however, you have to go back to 1989 and 1996, when the Nerazzurri signed five consecutive clean sheets accompanied by as many victories. The positive balance in these last five victories is even 16 goals, with a scoring average of more than three goals per game.

LAUTARUS AND CALHA AWESOME – And that’s not all, because Lautaro and Calhanoglu also celebrate in Salerno thanks to two top-level goals. The Argentine, despite entering only halfway through the second half, found time and way to score for the fifth consecutive game, thus equaling Icardi’s performance in 2018. The Turkish instead confirms himself as an unrivaled man assist thanks to the two decisive passes for goals from Perisic and Sanchez: now the former Rossoneri has 8 assists in a single group, a feat so far only managed by one player with the Inter shirt, namely Candreva (in the 2017-18 season). And there is still one day left, the next against Torino, to further improve records and records in a dream year.

