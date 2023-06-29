Talina Fernandez was a recognized journalistconsidered one of the best in Mexico, to whom they nicknamed “The lady of good saying”.

this nickname marked his journalistic career throughout the years after being only 36 years old they began to call him that.

In an interview, “The lady of good saying” explained who and why they gave him the nickname with which she would be known to this day.

Why was Talina Fernández called The Lady of Good Saying?

Talina Fernandez was polyglotbecause in addition to to dominate correctly the Spanishcould also speak fluently he English, French and German.

In addition, he told in an interview for windowingwhich was his Producer Luis de Llano who bestowed this nickname while working on the show night to night.

“I was already 36 years old, so they couldn’t say ‘the youthful Talina Fernández’, so I had entered the news with Paco Ignacio Taibo and Horacio Velasco and the two Spaniards because they didn’t even allow me to say “ok”, I had to take care he Castilian language”, he counted.

His ease of oratory and language managementas well as his elegant style, made the nickname transcend for decades.

However, the reasons for his nickname are also due to his great career both in the mexican television as drivereven as soap opera actress.

From 1973Talina hosted various news programs such as “En punto”, “Punto final” and “Contacto Directo”.

In 1994 during the assassination of politician Luis Donaldo Colosio in Tijuana, Talina Fernandez had a pivotal moment in his journalistic career.