Dhe attempted an uprising in Russia and its consequences for the Ukraine war determined the visit of Defense Minister Boris Pistorius to Washington. After meetings with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Pistorius said Wednesday it didn’t take a Russia expert to recognize that there were “cracks” when a situation could thrive so far in such a short period of time. How deep these went and what consequences they would have for the internal stability of Russia and President Vladimir Putin cannot yet be estimated.

Majid Sattar Political correspondent for North America based in Washington.

In addition to the preparations for the NATO summit in Vilnius in July, the German national security strategy and the Chinese challenge in the Indo-Pacific, both of the German Defense Minister’s talks focused primarily on the offensive by the Ukrainian armed forces and the consequences of the brief uprising by the Wagner militia in Russia for war events. The minister did not want to share skeptical assessments of Kiev’s offensive. He doesn’t see anything “worthy of criticism,” he said.

“Do everything possible”

Five months after taking office, the German defense minister received praise for his engagement in Ukraine. Austin said at the beginning of the meeting at the Pentagon, where Pistorius was received with military honors, that he appreciated everything Berlin had done to strengthen Ukraine’s military capabilities, both in terms of arms sales and the training of Ukrainian soldiers . Pistorius himself highlighted the importance of cooperation between Berlin and Washington in supporting Ukraine. Germany and the United States have a “very close exchange and very close relationship”. Germany will “do everything possible and for as long as necessary to support Ukraine in this terrible war against Russia”.

He referred to the recently agreed new support package for Ukraine amounting to 2.7 billion euros. Germany is now the second largest donor to Ukraine after the United States. Berlin had promised Ukraine further comprehensive military aid in mid-May. This includes in particular the delivery of additional Iris-T air defense systems, additional Leopard and Marder tanks and ammunition. In addition to upgrading Ukraine’s air defenses, the issue of replenishing ammunition is currently the most important for Kiev.

Pistorius originally wanted to come to Washington for his inaugural visit in April. Because of the Bundeswehr evacuation mission in Sudan, however, he had to postpone the trip. Pistorius has spoken to Austin several times. After taking office at the beginning of the year, there were initially tough negotiations between him and Austin over the issue of supplying battle tanks to Kiev. Berlin had made the provision of Leopard II tanks dependent on Washington also supplying M1 Abrams tanks. A phone call between Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Joe Biden brought clarification: Contrary to their previous intentions, the American government agreed shortly after the conversation to also supply main battle tanks in order to give Germany the opportunity to point out that it was not going it alone . In Berlin, people have been talking about “lock step” ever since.







Two percent target confirmed

Since the clarification of the battle tank issue, Pistorius has made a name for himself within the federal government as a minister who has overcome Berlin’s initially hesitant attitude on the question of military aid for Kiev and is generally committed to greater German military engagement in Europe. Before his departure for Washington, Pistorius had confirmed on ZDF that Germany would achieve the target of two percent of economic output, with a view to the NATO requirements for defense spending by the allies. On average, this will be possible over the years in addition to the normal budget through the 100 billion euro special fund for the Bundeswehr, he said.

Pistorius was reluctant to comment on American domestic policy: Regarding a possible re-election of former President Donald Trump, who had questioned the future of NATO at the time, he only said that one had to wait and see whether he would actually become the Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election and how then the elections ended. “I have no reason to believe that the Americans will withdraw from NATO, from Europe,” he said. However, if something changes in the “weight shift” of the United States towards the Indo-Pacific, then the European members of the western alliance would have to “take more responsibility”. Everyone is aware of this.

With regard to the NATO Secretary General, Pistorius confirmed that if it turned out that none of the candidates to succeed Jens Stoltenberg had a majority, it would be reasonable to extend Stoltenberg’s term of office again in this situation.