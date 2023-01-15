Buenos Aires, Argentina.- A 13 year old girl lived moments of terror after a man tried to abuse herbut far from being shocked, the girl reacted, pulled a knife from her clothes and told the attacker: “If you touch me I’ll stab you.”

The events occurred on Wednesday, January 11, when the minor was with a group of friends around her house on Teniente Farías and 25 de Mayo streets, in the San Martín neighborhood of the Buenos Aires city of White Bay, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The victim’s mother, identified as Verónica “N”, told the authorities that her daughter was on the corner drinking tereré (a cold drink made with yerba mate and medicinal herbs) with some neighbors, when at that moment, a man aboard a motorcycle, he parked a few meters away.

Without giving it much importance, the girls continued to live together, but at a certain point, Verónica said that her daughter’s friends went shopping and the young lady was left alonesituation that the subject took the opportunity to approach and attack her.

“Automatically this subject took advantage, approached and dropped his pants. He groped her and told her to stay calm, that she was not going to do anything to him.

Far from the fear she felt at that moment, the teenager reacted immediately with a knife in hand and said to the man: “If you touch me, I’ll stab you”.

“I never thought that he would react like this, he was very brave. If he grabs a defenseless girl, we could be talking about something else,” said the mother.

Agents of the police came to the site. police who started an operation to find the attacker, who fled the scene after he was threatened by his victim. Even when reviewing the security cameras in the area, it was possible to capture the attempt to abuse by the man, who is of robust complexion and is between 40 and 50 years old.

Bahía Blanca street, place of the attack on a young girl-Photo: Internet

So far it has not been possible to identify this subject since he never took off the motorcycle helmet he was wearing, so he is still a fugitive.