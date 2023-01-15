Did Piqué take revenge on Shakira? They reveal the story behind the famous Twingo

Gerard Piqué He continued this Sunday responding with gestures to the attacks of his ex-partner, the Colombian singer Shakira and, after wearing a Casio watch on Friday, now he appeared driving a Renault Twingo in reaction to the stanza in which he accuses him of having replaced a Rolex for a Casio and a Ferrari for a model from the French car manufacturer.

Where did the Twingo come from?

Piqué said on Friday that the Japanese watch brand had reached a sponsorship agreement with the Kings League soccer league, a new tournament that has twelve teams that are chaired by ‘streamers’ or well-known players such as Iker Casillas or Kun Agüero. , and now he has joined his particular ‘revenge’ driving the utilitarian single to which Shakira’s musical success alluded.

As can be seen in the video broadcast by said tournament on their social networks,

Piqué arrived driving a white model, which he parked in the presence of several media outlets who were waiting for him and to whom he gave a smile before heading to the studios where the championship is recorded.

Now, with this recording in vogue, they are known the data of the famous Twingo with which he burst onto the scene.

As can be seen on the ‘Six online’ portal, used in Europe to find out vehicle registration data, Piqué’s Twingo would have been registered just two days agopractically the same time that has passed since the release of Shakira’s song with the Argentine Bizarrap.

Thus, being clear that the vehicle was not purchased at that time, it is understood that either it was imported secondhand from another country or a change of registration was requested.

A striking coincidence or a premeditated plan?

