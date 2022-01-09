The man has already been jailed

She is in a reserved prognosis after having been operated on on her abdomen a 55-year-old woman from Como, wounded on the day of the Epiphany by her husband, who hit her at home with a sword strike for reasons that have not yet been clarified.

The 41-year-old man was arrested for attempted murder, is in a confused state and has not been able to explain the reasons for his action. In the couple’s house in center in Como, in which his parents also live, who were absent at the time of the fact, the police seized the five swords that the man kept, including the one used to strike his wife and a Japanese katana, as well as about 40 grams of marijuana.

As reported The Province of Como, the woman underwent an emergency operation at the Sant’Anna Hospital Polyclinic. He is currently on a reserved prognosis. He is in the Bassone di Albate prison. The charge is of attempted murder “aggravated by the link between the aggressor and the victim.”