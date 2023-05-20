In a shocking scene that occurred this morning in the Industrial City of Moreliaa trailer who was carrying juices and milk was hit by a train, leaving traffic paralyzed in the area. According to eyewitness reports, the heavy unit tried to beat him to the train on the railway section, but unfortunately she was hit squarely by the imposing locomotive.

So far, it is unknown if there were any injuries as a result of this imposing accident. In response to the emergency, paramedics, firefighters and municipal police officers rushed to the scene to secure the area and provide medical assistance if necessary.

Fortunately, it appears that the products transported by the trailer have not been looted by opportunistic individuals.

It is important to remind citizens that when driving they must always follow traffic regulations and respect road signs.

Winning over a train is an extremely dangerous action which can have fatal consequences.