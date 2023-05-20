The words of the black and green coach, Alessio Dionisi, on the sidelines of the match at the “Mapei Stadium” between Sassuolo and Monza.

Finish with a 1-2 match between Sassuolo and Monzastaged tonight at Mapei Stadium of Reggio Emilia, and valid for the 36th day of the championship A league. To decide the goals of Ciurria and Pessina in extremis to overturn the initial advantage signed by Berardi on a penalty kick. A result analyzed at the triple whistle by the neroverde coachAlessio Dionisi, spoke in the usual post-match press conference to the microphones of the reporters present.

“We were in total control of the game, then the games live with situations and moments, we were left with ten men and we conceded goals. In 11 against 10 it would have ended differently. You can’t talk about Sassuolo being unrecognizable, I I recognized it very well. “I’m satisfied, the team is growing and you can see it and you can see it on Saturday at the San Siro with Inter where we lost due to individual mistakes, but we will grow. Only by making mistakes, making mistakes not with presumption but with awareness, will they grow. For the game, however, I agree with the analysis. We did well, better than the first leg, we were also disappointed in the first leg where the draw was too tight for us. I couldn’t explain how we were 1-1 because we were in control.”

on Pinamonti – “It was a fluctuating season, where he didn’t train with us, he had an injury. Today in the first half he played a good game. It’s not easy when they beat you up, I was surprised how much they beat us in the first half.” time, Pinamonti took many fouls. This season will be useful for Andrea because he will be the center forward of the team next year and I am convinced that he will do well”.

See also WRC | Rally Croatia, SS1-2: Ogier and Rovanpera break a circle May 19, 2023 (change May 19, 2023 | 23:40)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED



#Dionisi #wasnt #unrecognizable #Sassuolo #numerical #superiority #Monza..