In the United States, it is common for people to file lawsuits against companies claiming poor service, misuse of their information, some type of negligence or other factors that, in the opinion of those affected, require compensation. This is the case of Roderick Jackson who sued Walmart and is asking for unlimited free shopping for life.

The man from Waskom, Texas, is suing the supermarket company for US$100,000,000 in damages. Roderick filed two handwritten complaints this week in the United States District Court for the Western District of Arkansas, because Walmart's headquarters are located in Bentonville, in that state.

Surprisingly, The man claims he has the right to unlimited purchases for life or millions of dollarsdespite the fact that in his complaint he does not go into detail about the reasons why he considers that the company owes him said compensation.

In his complaints he only alleges that an incident that occurred in March 2021, at a store located in Omaha, Nebraska, involved a false pretense of theft and violation of his civil rights based on race.

In addition to requesting the compensation already mentioned, The man is also requesting that the company pay all legal costs., despite the fact that he filed the complaints without the help of a lawyer. It is worth mentioning that, according to the media NBCNews, Jackson could not be reached at the phone number he left as a contact.

The man demands justice for a 2021 incident.

How Walmart responded to the demand for free purchases for life

Although due to the circumstances in which it was filed, the lawsuit cannot be taken very seriously, a Walmart spokesperson noted that they do not tolerate any type of discrimination. They also announced that there is a history of Roderick Jackson who in 2021 had already denounced the company.

“Mr. Jackson's allegations are nearly identical to a lawsuit he filed against our company in 2021 that was dismissed. We intend to defend the company against the allegations once we have received proper notice and will quickly ask the court to dismiss any claim that is not valid,” Walmart shared.

In the 2021 lawsuit, the man claimed that the supermarket store had falsely accused him of a crime based on his race, which led to his arrest, causing him emotional stress and pain from the handcuffs.

At that moment requested compensation of US$100,000,000 and a huge credit for future purchases, but later amended the lawsuit to request US$175,000,000 in damages. However, the case was dismissed because it did not adequately notify Walmart, according to official documents to which it had access. NBC.