Thirty years in the business, a debut as a film director and a new life without drink, drugs and other excesses: it took a while, but comedian/actor Najib Amhali finally seems to be living a mature, sensible life. “Now the alarm goes off at seven o'clock, I take the children to school and I feel fresh and good,” he says in this interview from our weekend magazine Mezza.

