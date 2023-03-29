The photo from the hospital published on social media by Platinette. Here are her health conditions after ischemic stroke

How are you Platinettes after stroke and hospitalization? It was Mauro Coruzzi who published a shot on his social profile, reassuring all his many followers.

For the first time, after hospitalization, he is raised alone on his legs. He showed himself standing by the window of his hospital room:

#standing and alone for the first time after 15 days!!!👍🏼👣👏💪🏽 #wlavita 💌

A few days earlier, he had posted another snap in the hospital bed, sending a kiss to his fansto reassure them and above all thank them for the incredible support received.

Last March 14, as his agent explained in a public note, Platinette had an iischemic stroke. He was promptly rescued and transported to the hospital. Fortunately, the doctors intervened in time and have stabilized his condition. Currently, he is still hospitalized, under strict medical surveillance.

The news spread on the web in a very short time and there are numerous characters from the entertainment world who have sent him their closeness. Maria Theresa Route, her historical friend, published a message on social media. She reminded him how strong she was and she was sure she would make it, like she does every time.

And then came the message of Marco Liornipresenter of Italia Sì. Since 2018, Platinette has been a regular presence on the program and the presenter himself defined him as a important column: “I am sending him a very strong hug together with the whole Italia Sì working group. It is a pillar of the programme. Come on Mauro!”

The photo of Mauro Coruzzi standing reassured his many followers, who were waiting for an update from him. The conditions of him are in improvement and his smile proves it.