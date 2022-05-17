Issa Vegas continues to give something to talk about in the social media with its excellent content and this day was no exception, showing a series of photos from a session that took place in the city of Los Angeles.

The Argentine model and instagramer stole the eyes of her followers with a series of photos in a very striking outfit, which earned her more than one hundred thousand likes in a short time after said publication was on top of her official count.

The beautiful blonde posed in her photo session next to a sports car, wearing an outfit with shorts and a purple blouse with the legend of Los Angeles. The comments did not wait on his publication, where the majority praised the beauty and the monumental body of the pampera model.

Issa Vegas looks spectacular in a photo session in Los Angeles. Photo: Instagram Issa Vegas

Vegas has several weeks in Los Angeles California where he has taken advantage of it to perfection and has taken several photo sessions in different parts of the city with very striking outfits.

So far, everything has worked for him on his work visit to the North American city, where each of his publications has had more than 100,000 likes and that is leaving him with great popularity.

We recommend you read

In addition to her photo shoots, Issa Vegas is very passionate about exercise and when she can, she takes the time to go to the gym and pose in some videos where she is seen doing her strong exercise routines.