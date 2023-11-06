Floods | In Arvotalo Töölö, water will leak during heavy autumn rains – Attention should now be paid to these points in homes

Last the heavy rains of the past have caused the waters to flood in many places so that they have caused problems for housing associations.

This is what happened to the prestigious company Töölö in Helsinki. The house on Runeberginkatu in Etu-Töölö would not be expected to be subject to water damage, because the terrain leads downward from the house rather than towards the building’s structures. However, the opposite happened: Rainwater rose from the stormwater well directly into the basement of the house.

In some places in Helsinki, the sewers have overflowed into basements and streets when they have not been able to drain all the rainwater. Especially in early autumn, it rained a lot at once.

Runeberginkatu 15 is located in Etu-Töölö. Typically for the inner city, the area is extensively covered with impermeable surfaces.

Hard the inflow of water also caught the housing stock company Aapola located at Runeberginkatu 15 in the inner city of Helsinki.

The stone house in Etu-Töölö, completed in the 1920s, is located as if on a podium. The adjacent slope leads in the direction of Hietanienkatu. There is also a cycling path in a deep chasm nearby.

One could easily imagine that rainwater flows effortlessly away from the house.

A few weeks ago, during heavy rain, however, rainwater rose into the basement from the municipal rainwater drain through the basement floor drain. The residents went to work and emptied the basement of water themselves.

After the water damage, the housing company decided to install a pump in the basement, so that something like this could not happen again, says a member of the board of the housing stock company Aapola Ari Laamanen.

Ari Laamanen, a member of the board of the housing company Aapola, presented the ways in which the housing company will combat the flood hazards of heavy rains in the future.

Yard wells effectively draw rainwater into their cisterns. See also Construction A building that has been dreamed of in Helsinki for decades will be built in Lappeenranta: “It is a leap to a whole new level”

Measures is exactly what the Helsinki region’s environmental services (HSY) also advise housing associations to do if necessary.

HSY takes care of the sewer network, which at Runeberginkatu 15 is a mixed sewer: both storm water and waste water go there. Stormwater is rainwater and meltwater.

In the inner city area of ​​Helsinki, a separate sewer for stormwater is slowly being built. The waste water thus gets its own sewer, and in the future it stays better in the sewer during heavy rains.

The construction of a separate storm water drain does not reduce floods, says the group manager Doris Kalve from HSY. It would be too expensive to build a stormwater drain that would carry the waters of even heavier rains. Such a thing would also take up an unreasonable amount of space.

“Even now, the diameter of the largest mixed sewers is two meters,” says Kalve.

“Because of this, properties also have to prepare for floods.”

During the heavy summer rain, water rose through the floor well into the basement of Runeberginkatu 15. The building company has decided to install a drainage pump in the basement in case of heavy rains.

Yet There is no pump at Runeberginkatu 15, and the basement storage rooms look empty. Maybe the residents are careful not to bring their things into them for fear of another basement flood.

When it rains torrentially in Etu-Töölö in the future, the housing association will start a pump and prevent water from flooding into the basement.

Laamanen, who has lived in the house for five years, recalls that the water has not risen to the basement before this year.

Runeberginkatu 15 is a typical property of the inner city of Helsinki to the extent that the land in and around it is extensively covered with asphalt. For this reason, the water does not soak into the ground but flows into the drainage wells.

However, the yard also has a garden-like strip with trees and plants. Thanks to it, water can be absorbed into the ground. Trees also absorb and evaporate water.

The slopes of the asphalt surface in the building’s courtyard are so inclined that water does not accumulate in the yard, but flows well into the drainage wells. It hasn’t rained so hard that the water from the drainage well has flooded all the way to the yard, Laamanen says.

Tough– and slanting rains will increase even more in the future according to climate models, warns the responsibility manager of the Finnish Land Management Association Liina Länsiluoto. He advises building societies to prepare for them well in advance.

“There’s nothing wrong with this, but in long-term planning this issue should definitely be taken into account,” says Länsiluoto.

“Even in the past months, we have seen what happens when it rains heavily and the sewers do not drain enough.”

Flood damage is tried to be prevented in Helsinki’s sewerage network by overflow points, through which sewage water can discharge into the sea.

Runeberginkatu 15 has a yard paved with asphalt in the Helsinki way, but also a small area covered with vegetation where rainwater can soak into the ground.

When renovations are being carried out in housing associations, according to the Landlords’ Association Länsiluoto, it is good to think about whether measures can be taken at the same time to prepare for increasing rains.

“In a housing association, it is good to think with the property manager about what to do to adapt to climate change, which is the need of the own housing association.”

Länsiluoto advises building societies to rely on the help of a professional designer as well. For example, when choosing surface materials, it is good to think about how well they can withstand more severe slanting rain.

The housing association’s situation is affected by, among other things, whether floodwaters come to the location from elsewhere, how well the water is diverted away and how efficiently the water is absorbed into the ground at the location.

The key is to find out how much stormwater systems can absorb water.

“There is no patent solution to offer to building societies, because every case is different,” says Länsiluoto.

However, it can be considered as a general principle that the more rainwater can be absorbed into the ground, the better.

Building societies, whose basements are at risk of flooding during heavy rains, according to Länsiluoto, it may be good to get pumps. Just as it has been decided to do at Runeberginkatu 15.

In old housing estates, there may also be a need to improve the suction capacity of the drains by cleaning them of autumn leaves.

The more impermeable surfaces, such as asphalt, in the area of ​​the housing association, the more stormwater must be diverted elsewhere.

On the other hand, land covered with plants is a big help in combating water damage. Water is also absorbed through stones and gravel, as well as through storm tiles. The rain tiles are made of concrete and have holes in them so that the water can soak into the ground.

“Green roofs can also help the absorption of rainwater,” Länsiluoto says.

On the plot, rainwater can be led from impermeable surfaces to, for example, absorption wells, stormwater cassettes and retention basins. The risk of flooding can also be reduced with, for example, ponds and ponds.

One way to prevent water damage is to build an underground tank between the housing association and the city’s sewer network, which collects suddenly rushing water. The tank thus delays the flow of water and prevents clogging of the drain and water flooding.

According to the law, the owner or occupier of the property must absorb stormwater on the property or direct it to the sewer network or another municipal stormwater system, such as an open ditch network.