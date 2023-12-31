The plane trips are quite an experience Well, beyond being able to reach a destination more quickly and conveniently, they have the great advantage of allowing you to admire the landscapes from above.. However, Whoever is sitting on the window side may face a curious situation, such as a girl who shared her story through TikTok.

Through her account on the short video social network, @sterlingsavannah posted a clip in which you can see that she is sitting next to the window of an airplane using her headphones and, apparently, secretly recording while reading: “People don't know personal space. He should have chosen a window seat.”

And in the video of only less than a minute you can see how The man next to him suddenly crosses in front of his face to be able to take photographs of the landscape from the plane. Even though the woman makes clear gestures of annoyance, the passenger continues photographing and crossing her.

The content has received more than 277,000 “likes” and thousands of comments, although it divided opinions among users. While some stated that they would have simply closed the window to make the annoyance clear, others pointed out to the young woman that the man was just enjoying the landscape and that she is not the owner of the window.

Some more told him that whoever is not next to the window does have the right to take photographs, but that he must ask permission to cross, so much so that some questioned him if it was his father or a relative, since he was not They could believe this action. For their part, several also said that he should have simply spoken instead of recording.

The airplane seats with the best view for taking photos

The medium specialized in aviation, Digital Aviation, shared British Airways' tips for choosing the best airplane seat if you want to get a great shot.

According to the article, the best option is to choose the third row window seats in the front so that the wing is not in the way. In this sense, the recommendation is to always choose the first rows in front or the last rows in the back to have an unobstructed view.

Another tip if you want to get a great photograph is to try to wait for the so-called golden hour, that is, just after sunrise or just before sunset.