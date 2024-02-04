When returning by plane it is well worth knowing the tricks available to, for example, get through the screening area more quickly, travel for free if you miss your flight, carry items such as bottles of alcohol or learn about options to be more comfortable. But When it comes to saving and not paying for extra luggage, a TikToker shared a trick that is exciting many.

When it comes to a long trip, for example, to an international destination, it is likely that, due to the large number of objects they want to take, the luggage weight limit is exceeded and, therefore, it is necessary to pay the extra weight fee. But if you want to avoid this cost, there is a trick that can be applied.

Through his TikTok account @davidotalora, the content creator who shares various tips, published a video titled “Trick to avoid paying excess baggage.” The 20-second video shows a false situation in which a passenger is informed that he will have to pay an extra US$100 or remove objects from his suitcase because he is three kilos overweight.

The tiktoker's own response to this is “I can bring a pillow for free. I brought a cover and I'll put all my extra clothes inside and use it as a pillow on my flightand thus I will save the US$100 fine.”

The reason for the above, he explains, is that Airlines do not count pillows as luggage. But how real is his claim that has social media users excited?

Can I bring my own pillow on a flight in the United States?

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) points out on its website that Pillows can be carried both in checked luggage and as part of the objects carried on the flight.. This means that the previous trick is true and people could actually place clothes inside a pillowcase to pass them off as a pillow. However, there are some conditions to follow.

In all cases it is important to know what the restrictions of each airline are, since, although pillows can be considered as an object to carry in your hand for the flight and, therefore, they do not have an extra cost, in some cases they can only have certain dimensions. The above especially when it comes to low-cost airlines and domestic travel.

Likewise, it must be considered that the pillows will also go through security checks, so you can only fill the case with clothes, it is not an option to upload any other type of personal item and, of course, it is not valid to try hide some type of object that is not allowed.