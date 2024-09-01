Properties | An entire island is now being sold off the coast of Turku, which is full of history

Real estate|It is said that the mother of a family with many children who lived on a small island once tied the children to the house with a long rope so that they would not drown. The island for sale has a long history.

Loistokari island in the Turku archipelago has been put up for sale for 680,000 euros. There is a historic cabin on the island, which was built in 1880 by the Imperial Pilotage. There were many children in the family of the glory guard who lived on a small island. They lived on an island and kept a lantern burning. The recent history of the island also has interesting twists and turns.

A small one at the highest point of the island, a small light wooden house peeks out.

Sometime around the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries, a family with many children lived in the cabin. The children were everywhere on time and lively. That’s why the mother of the family sometimes tied them to the corner of the house with a string so that she could do the housework in peace without fear of the children running into the sea.

“That’s what an older gentleman told me in the 1990s, who himself had lived in a cabin in his childhood. This information is only from him, I haven’t checked this in the history books”, says the person who put the cottage up for sale Pentti-Oskari Kangas.

For the same reason, the man had said that he had learned to ride a bicycle himself on the flat parts of the 2,400 square meter rock island.

These stories are related to Loistokari island in Turku, which went on sale about a week ago. The price of the island complex is 680,000 euros.

The island is owned by the same family company that is currently selling the steamship Ukkopekka in Turku. The ship and the island are connected to each other, because Ukkopekka has taken cruisers to the island to eat smoked fish and dance pier dances.

The glory card the island is not just any small island in the Archipelago Sea.

It was once used as a trading post. At that time, there was a customs border between Loistokari island and Turku. Customs duty had to be paid for all products that went to markets or markets and were eaten or consumed.

When the islanders came to Turku to sell their products, they didn’t always go all the way to the city.

“They could stay on this island to sell their products, then they didn’t have to pay customs. The townspeople then rowed here to shop. This was a kind of wholesale market, a distribution point.”

After those times, the island is still popularly called Kauppakari.

In the year 1880 The Imperial Pilotage Institute built a cabin on the island. Both the cottage and the island are centrally located along the shipping lane leading to the port of Turku.

The small cabin has a bay window where a lantern was lit in the evenings.

“That was the sole function of the guard of glory who lived in the cabin, to keep the lantern burning in the dark. The light was vital for ships arriving in Turku, a real lifeline.”

There is a bay window in the wall of the cottage. The glory guard’s task was to light the lantern there during the dark.

The island was also called the eye of Airisto because of its splendor.

Nowadays, there is a solar-powered, red flashing light on the east coast of the island.

Loistokari island with its cottages is still the most central landmark on the narrow fairway section. It can be seen especially well from the window of the Swedish ships. Rising alone in the middle of the sea, the barren little island with its cottages turns eyes and arouses curiosity year after year.

Great guy has been under the control of the same family company since the 1990s. Saari ending up in the Kanka family was more or less good luck.

The family had been looking for a suitable island location for a long time, where they could dock with a big ship. Loistokari looked like a suitable destination, but the steamer did not know who would use the island and the old cabin. So Ukkopeka’s deckhand was sent to row to the island.

“He went to put a note on the door with a pin. It said that there is interest in renting an island here. Two weeks passed and the phone rang.”

The island was owned by the state at the time, and the caller – a young man from Turku – had seen the note and traded its rental right.

“He sold the lease right for 10,000 marks. It was an incredibly small amount. I went to borrow the money from a friend. Then I drew up a lease and went cash shopping.”

At one time, a family with many children lived in the glory guard’s cabin. Since then, the cabin has also been thoroughly renovated inside. It has received new thermal insulation, windows and floors.

Some years later, Pentti-Oskari Kangas says he was shocked when Senaatti kinteistöt planned to sell Loistokar, which they had been renting. According to Kanka, the company that sells state properties had no understanding of how much money had been invested in it.

“We had rented it with a continuous lease, without fear of the lease ending. We had kept it in good condition, built a new pier and maintenance facilities on the island. We couldn’t afford to pay a big price again.”

This is where Riensi – according to Kankaa’s story – the late politician from Turku comes to the rescue Pertti Paasio (sd), who understood the importance of the island for tourism. Kangas had vented his pain on her and threatened to surround the entire cabin with chains, drag it into the sea on a steamer, and sink the entire boat after it.

“Paasio said not to hell now. You wait a bit. After a while, I received a call from Senate Real Estate, where we were able to negotiate a reasonable price, a few hundred tons. Paasio admitted that he chattered a little in the background. I say this with all gratitude and respect for him. Anything else would have been extremely unfair to us.”

Now the island with its cottages is therefore for sale again. The main building of the island comprises a living room, a combined kitchen and bedroom, and a loft with four beds.

There is no water coming to the island, but there is a thousand liter tank in the yard. Kangas says that once upon a time the island lived on rainwater, which was collected from the roof of the house and from cleaned rock holes.

Construction researcher at Turku Museum Center Sanna Kupila visited the glory guard’s cabin in 2022, before it was renovated.

“It was in surprisingly good condition. During the renovation, the facade was renovated, i.e. lining and corner boards, the house was also painted. It should be light in color, because it has always been meant to be seen as shining.”

According to Kupila, Loistokari’s cabin will continue to be good as long as it is kept in good condition and is always prepared to renew the mountain boards and the lowest logs from time to time.

“Yes, it will last another hundred years at least quite well. In this location, even the wind keeps the structures dry.”