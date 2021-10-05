Milanello, 17 July 2021, friendly Milan-Pro Sesto. All eyes are looking for Paolo, Daniel and Christian Maldini, gathered in a few meters – with different clothes and colors – for the Rossoneri’s first outing of the season. Sandro Tonali’s performance, in the final 6-0, goes quite unnoticed: Leao, Bennacer, even the young full-back Kerkez take it out on the pitch with a brace in the final.