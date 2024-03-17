The victim, 49, and the alleged attacker, 52, had been separated for a decade and, now, the woman had started divorce proceedings. The couple had two children together, ages 16 and 23.
Sunday, March 17, 2024, 10:09
The Civil Guard investigates the murder of a woman shot by her ex-partner in Pizarra (Málaga) this past night and in the middle of the street, as confirmed by sources from the armed institute to Europa Press
The alleged aggressor left the scene and was…
