The life of Bianca, a young student from Brazil, but who lives in Argentina, has changed since she a man she met at the bar where she worked began to follow her.

The woman, who studies civil engineering and works to be able to support herself in the city of Rosario, she was encouraged to report on social networks after another victim of the same stalker contacted her to tell her that for three years he has lived the same situation as her.

Bianca told the local outlet Rosario3 that the first time she met the man was when she asked him what he was going to eat at the bar where he worked. there the subject He asked her for her name and later began to follow her on social networks.. He commented on every story and post she uploaded.

The stalker started visiting her every day at the bar, he also started talking to her on WhatsApp because Bianca joined a group to find a place to live. The man, who was also in the group, he hid his identity and spoke to her despite not having any offers of housing.

“He followed me on the street, I entered a kiosk and he was behind and greeted me as if it were a coincidence,” the young Brazilian told the outlet.

The man began to follow Bianca on all her social networks. He commented on every post she made.

‘If I turn up dead, it was he who killed me’

The situation escalated quickly. the man enrolled in the same university where Bianca studiedon one occasion he stopped her in the street and touched her face while he declared his feelings, also he was located every day in front of the bus stop that the young woman frequented.

in the midst of despair the student went to the police station, reported the case and got an approach restriction. He also sent a letter to alert his faculty about the case, but despite the complaints, the situation remained the same.

Even recently received a notification that they informed him that the case could be closed due to lack of evidence. On the other hand, the university also turned its back on him. “They told me to look for lawyers and that they couldn’t do anything because bullying is not in the faculty.”

Bianca has not received support from the authorities or the institution where she studies. She now fears for her life. See also Argentina: seven years of the mystery surrounding the death of prosecutor Nisman

Her health began to be affected, the young woman had to withdraw from her place of study and work out of fear. Started taking medication because of panic attacks that the situation generates for her, in addition, Bianca lives alone in that city, since her entire family resides in Brazil.

“For a year a man has been harassing me on social networks and now in my college (…) I never had any relationship with him. He is a stranger. The authorities do nothing, so if I turn up dead, he was the one who killed me.”, Bianca wrote in her complaint on social networks.

Another victim denounces the same man

After seeing Bianca’s publication, another woman, who identifies herself as ‘S’, also decided to report her case on the networks. There she commented that for almost three years she has not been able to go anywhere alone.

“I can’t go cycling alone, I can’t go to work alone, or walk my dog ​​in peace. I can’t go to the gym, or see mine. Because? Because I was born a woman and this time she touched me “wrote ‘S’ in post.

"I can't go cycling alone, I can't go to work alone, or walk my dog ​​in peace. I can't go to the gym, or see mine. Because? Because I was born a woman and this time she touched me

In her testimony, the woman recounts that she lives in fear and despite having carried out all the procedures and complaints in the different entities, she has not been able to recover her freedom.

“My life turned into an ordeal, I live drowning in tears, trembling with fear. I have to zig zag in the taxi, while I cancel my work schedule (…). My heart bleeds with fear, anger and impotence”, continuous.

March against violence against women in the country.

“He harasses me, he harasses me, he persecutes me, he threatens me, he wants to rape me, he wants to eliminate me and he wants to expose me in a showcase. But we are the crazy ones. (…) My face circulates on all their social networks, exposing my address, my place of workmy personal data, but we are the crazy ones, ”she wrote in her publication.

Between the two victims, there are 24 complaints against the stalker, however, restraining orders are constantly violated and the victims demand from the justice measures that truly guarantee their safety.

