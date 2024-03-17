ORAn immigrant managed to return to see his family in Mexico after spending 20 years outside the country, so her daughter took on the task of documenting the trip and the reunion, including a heartbreaking moment in the life of man.

One of the most difficult questions faced by people who decide to leave their country of origin to pursue the American dream is having to separate from their families, since many of them do not know when they will be able to see their loved ones again or the conditions in which they will find them.

In the case of this man originally from Mexico, It took two decades for him to return home. and hug his friends and family, unfortunately I was not able to find all the loved ones he left at home alive when he left.

Through a TikTok video, the young Ana Trujillo showed her followers everything her father experienced when visiting his family in Aztec lands. In the recording you can see how the man looks excited when he boards the plane and the happiness that comes from being able to hug your friends and family again. You can also see Mexicans enjoying food and drinks, as well as the country's festivities and traditions, but There was an emotional moment that did not go unnoticed.

The moment that reflects the reality of millions of immigrants



This is a shot in which Ana Trujillo's father appears crying while visiting the grave of a loved one in the pantheona moment that reflects the situation of countless Latino immigrants who leave their families to seek a better future, and upon their return They are not lucky enough to find them alive to all.

The video generated reactions among his followers and they left comments that reflect empathy with the situations it reflects, some of which caught the most attention were: “the crying at the grave hurt me” or “it broke my soul to see it at the grave; but it's very pleasant to see that it's back! He did have that opportunity.”