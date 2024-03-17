Sunday, March 17, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Constitution | Antti Häkkänen is running for the position of vice-chairman of the coalition

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 17, 2024
in World Europe
0
Constitution | Antti Häkkänen is running for the position of vice-chairman of the coalition

Häkkänen told about it on Facebook on Sunday.

After thinking about it matter, I have decided to run for the position of Vice-President of the Coalition for the years 2024–2026″, Minister of Defense Antti Häkkänen (kok) writes in his publication on Sunday in a Facebook update.

“For my part, I still want to put my experience and know-how to good use in the role of vice president in the years 2024–2026 as well. For this, I am asking the Coalition to show their trust and support at the party meeting in Tampere in June,” he says.

Foreign minister Elina Valtonen (kok) said a few days ago in a Facebook updatethat he is not going to run for the position of vice president of the coalition.

#Constitution #Antti #Häkkänen #running #position #vicechairman #coalition

See also  Science questions for kids | Is the pressurized air in a thunderstorm heavier than normal air?
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Gladkov about the shelling of Belgorod

Gladkov about the shelling of Belgorod

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result