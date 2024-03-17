Constitution | Antti Häkkänen is running for the position of vice-chairman of the coalition

Häkkänen told about it on Facebook on Sunday.

“After thinking about it matter, I have decided to run for the position of Vice-President of the Coalition for the years 2024–2026″, Minister of Defense Antti Häkkänen (kok) writes in his publication on Sunday in a Facebook update.

“For my part, I still want to put my experience and know-how to good use in the role of vice president in the years 2024–2026 as well. For this, I am asking the Coalition to show their trust and support at the party meeting in Tampere in June,” he says.

Foreign minister Elina Valtonen (kok) said a few days ago in a Facebook updatethat he is not going to run for the position of vice president of the coalition.