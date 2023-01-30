Last January, Jp Mancini decided to rent his $400,000 yacht through a rental platform called Boatsetter: in a short time, bookings skyrocketed. The man then decided to buy a second, smaller boat: in a month the boats allow him to earn 38,800 dollars according to the documents examined by CNBC Make It. There is one detail to underline: Mancini was previously a car salesman .

The man is the owner of a 74-metre yacht, the Plectrum, which can reach 140 km per hour and costs 400,000 dollars. Through the Boatsetter platform, Mancini has rented his little gem for between 799 and 1899 dollars for trips ranging from two to eight hours, excluding the cost of fuel and, of course, the tip.

Clients must also hire a captain chosen from a list proposed by Mancini himself. And given that the Plectrum charter was incredibly successful, Mancini also bought a second boat, this one smaller, which can also be rented by the hour. It should also be said that Mancini has declared that he pays 6,000 euro in installments every month to settle the debt he owes with respect to the purchase of both boats.

Despite this, Mancini told CBNC.com that he works 30 minutes a day to manage the commercial and administrative practices of the various rentals, as well as vehicle maintenance, and that on average he earns about $38,800 a month from this activity. For those interested, luxury boats are docked in Florida, in the Key West marina.

After leaving the US Air Force at age 25, Mancini moved into auto sales in his native Virginia. He was hired in 2015 at an Audi, Mercedes and Hyundai dealership in the Hamptons and went from salesman to general manager of sales within a year and a half, he says. Four years later he was promoted to general manager.