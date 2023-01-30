The Spanish Garbine Muguruza continues with the negative streak that began in 2022 and, this Monday, fell to the Czech Linda Noskova, who won 6-1 and 6-4, in an hour and a quarter, in the first round of the Lyon tournament (France), where he also lost Marina Bassolsbut the Colombian goes ahead Camila Osorio.

After losing in the first round of the australian open before the Belgian Elise Mertens, and fall to position 82 WTA, having been world number 1 in September 2017, Muguruza still does not raise his head.

In 2022 I say to forget for a tennis player of her quality, her last victory dates from September 2022, when she beat the Greek Despina Paamichailin Japanese sixteenths Toray Pan Pacific. Since then, six games, six losses.

Overwhelming

The last one this Monday in Lyon, where he arrived thanks to an invitation to a tournament WTA250 which fell within what she herself described after her defeat in Australia as “now making a proper calendar” with her current ranking and “also looking at other lower-class tournaments”.

On this occasion her rival was the young Czech Linda Noskova, 18, current WTA number 56, and with whom she had not yet faced. Muguruza dropped the first set with great ease, dropping the first three games and only scoring the fourth. Just twenty-six minutes.

The second set started hopefully for Muguruza, who recovered part of his excellent tennis and went to a favorable 3-0. A mirage. He returned to the errors, allowed the equalizer (3-3) and delivered the set by giving up his serve in the ninth game. Noskova, then, with her serve, took advantage of the first match point that she arranged to close the contest.

A new setback for the one born in Caracas. The Spanish Marina Bassols, number 124 and who entered the main draw from the qualifying phase, also fell against the Russian Anastasia Potapova (n.43). The Russian won with a comeback, 4-6, 6-1 and 6-2, in two and a quarter hours.

Photo: Francisco Guasco. efe

Instead, debut in the positive tournament for the Colombian Camila Osorio (n.73), who defeated the French Alize Cornet (n.58), third favourite, 6-4, 4-6 and 6-1, in two hours and twenty-three minutes.

The one born in cucuta 21 years ago, after prevailing in the first round (two breaks from the rival serve and one loss of his own) and giving up the second, he overwhelmed the Frenchwoman in the decisive set.

It was done three times (first, fifth and seventh game) with Cornet’s serve and did not concede a single breaking ball to the French. He killed in his first match ball and is already in the second round.

