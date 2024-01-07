Iran, 74 lashes for a woman: she published a post without the veil

Punished with 74 lashes for having spread a photo of her without the hijab, i.e. the veil, taken on Keshavarz Boulevard in Tehran: this is the sad story told by Roya Heshmati, 33 year old Iranian activist who opposes the use of compulsory veil. The woman was sentenced to one year of suspended prison, 74 lashes and a ban on leaving the country for three years, reports Hengaw, a Kurdish human rights NGO based in Norway. The sentence, carried out on January 3, risked being even worse because the activist took off her veil again before carrying out the sentence. The gesture of defiance against the regime is a “attack on public morals“, which entails the payment of a fine. This was announced by Mizan Online, a judicial information body. The woman's lawyer, Maziar Tatati, declared to the reformist newspaper Shargh that her client had been arrested in April “for having published a photo on social platforms without wearing a veil”.

READ ALSO: The great geopolitical movements of 2024: Iran weighs heavily

However, it is Roya herself who tells the whole story, comparing the place of the whippings, the first section of the 7th district prosecutor's office in Tehran, to a “medieval torture chamber”. The man who whipped her threatened to intensify the whipping and open a new case against herRoya said on her Facebook page with the hashtag “Jin, Jiayn, Azadi”, explaining that a veiled woman, probably a court employee, he forcibly placed a hijab on her head and that she was whipped on her shoulders, back, one buttock and one leg.

Roya's story immediately went around the internet, generating contempt and indignation towards a country that continually takes away women's freedom and uses violence as instrument of repression.

New horror in #Iran

74 lashes for refusing to wear the veil: “I didn't count the blows: I sang for women, for life”

Iran returns to whipping those who do not want to wear the veil. Roya Heshmati, Iranian activist, showed up without the hijab even in the “torture room”, then… pic.twitter.com/OBtBkeKbsn — lanf64 (@lanf64) January 7, 2024

Roya Heshmati is a 33 year old Kurdish activist. Although she was born in Sanandaj, Iranian Kurdish, she lives in Tehran. She appeared in a photograph walking down the streets of the Iranian capital without a veil and was sentenced by the judicial system of the Islamic Republic of Iran a year ago… pic.twitter.com/J5jAEa6l7I — Cloe (@Cloeysurincon) January 7, 2024

Roya Heshmati was punished ayer in Iran with 78 nitrogens for refusing to lift the veil. It is not clear that the puristic pseudo-feminist panacea of ​​heart has only one word: they are very busy with the machismo of traffic signals. pic.twitter.com/NSD8NNz7H6 — La Madre de Satan (@LaMadreDeSatan) January 7, 2024

Subscribe to the newsletter

