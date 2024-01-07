Sunday, January 7, 2024
Basketball | Lauri Markkanen grabbed his third biggest points pot of the season

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 7, 2024
in World Europe
0
Markkanen, who reached a double-double, scored 33 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, nine of them on the defensive end.

Basketball In the NBA, the Finnish star of the Utah Jazz Lauri Markkanen was the most effective in the match when the team defeated the Philadelphia 76ers in the away game with points of 120–109.

Markkanen, who reached a double-double, scored 33 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, nine of them on the defensive end. Markkanen's point total from the match was the third largest of the season by a Finnish player.

The first half of the match went smoothly, but Utah's ten-point lead by the end of the third quarter lasted until the end of the match.

