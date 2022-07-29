The owner of a vehicle offered for sale agreed to hand it over to a young man who offered to buy it and pay a thousand dirhams as a deposit

To check it, the latter did not return it to him again or hand over the rest of its price to him, and he committed traffic violations with more than

10 thousand dirhams, while the Abu Tabbi Family and Civil and Administrative Claims Court ordered the defendant to pay the price

The vehicle, paying the fines, and compensating the plaintiff in the amount of 1500 dirhams.

In the details, a young man filed a lawsuit against another, demanding that he be obligated to hand over a vehicle or pay its 12,000 price

dirhams and the payment of traffic fines amounting to 10,577 dirhams, in addition to a compensation of 10 thousand dirhams

for the material damages inflicted on him, while obligating him to pay fees, expenses, and attorneys’ fees, noting that he had

By offering the vehicle in question for sale on one of the websites in May 2021, the defendant contacted him and handed it over

The amount of 1000 dirhams as a deposit and took the vehicle to be examined and did not return it until the present time, and he committed many

Traffic fines amounted to 10,577 dirhams, and he was required to return the vehicle or pay its value several times

However, these attempts were unsuccessful, and the defendant submitted a translated traffic violation statement, while the defendant did not attend

Although advertising.

For its part, the court clarified in its merits that according to the Evidence Act, electronic signature and writing have to be

Editing, records and electronic documents with authenticity established for signature and writing, editors and records

And official and customary documents when the terms and conditions are met, indicating that the evidence is in papers and through letters

The electronic exchange between the two parties to the dispute through the social networking program WhatsApp, that the plaintiff delivered

The defendant did not take the initiative to hand over the rest of the amount he owed, and the defendant was absent from the vehicle.

To appear before the court to pay the case with any payment that could be obtained from him, and then the prosecutor’s request to the judiciary is to hand him over

Compound on the basis of reality and law.

The court pointed out that it was also established in the papers that the defendant received the car on May 19, 2021, and that

Traffic violations and violations of parking spots on the vehicle, which is the subject of the lawsuit, issued at a later date for receipt

The vehicle, which the defendant is responsible for paying the fines issued to the vehicle in connection with those violations

To the competent authorities from the date of its receipt to date, in addition to any new violations until the date of delivery of the vehicle

to the plaintiff.

The court ruled to oblige the defendant to hand over to the plaintiff the vehicle in question, and to oblige the defendant to pay the value of

Traffic violations from 5/19-2021 until the date of delivery, obligating the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount

1500 dirhams as financial compensation in addition to obligating him to pay fees and expenses.



