from Health editorial staff

Experimented on the first patient in the world at the Milan Polyclinic, it allowed a perfect recovery in a week. In Italy every year there are 60 thousand cardiac arrests which in 92% of cases lead to severe neurological outcomes or disabilities

A cardiac arrest not only does it seriously endanger the life of those who suffer it immediately, but later, when the person has been saved, it can involve neurological damage or in any case a long and difficult recovery (read what a heart attack is HERE

).

The first human experimentation A widespread and economical gas likeargongiven to patients in cardiac arrest, was able to preserve neurons targeted by oxygen starvation and been experienced for the first time in the world on a 60-year-old man from the Milan Polyclinic which has been conducting research on this option for 10 years. After a week of hospitalization, the patient returned home in perfect condition: statistics, on the other hand, show that in Italy only 8% of patients survive a cardiac arrest without serious neurological outcomes or without disability (read the symptoms of arrest cardiac QUTHE). See also Pfizer and Moderna: the new vaccine against Omicron by spring

Excellent results on animals The idea of ​​using argon to treat patients in cardiac arrest subject to scientific studies since 2012 and born thanks to Giuseppe Ristagno, anesthetist of the Department of Anesthesia-Resuscitation and Emergency Urgency directed by Antonio Pesenti, who has also collaborated for some time with the Mario Negri Institute. Ristagno developed the first insights into argon together with Silvio Garattini and Roberto Latini of Mario Negri and started animal experiments. In our animal model studies we have seen that mortality after cardiac arrest stood at 70% – explains Giuseppe Ristagno, who is also an associate professor of Anesthesia at the State University of Milan -; treating subjects with argon gas, on the other hand, the percentages were reversed: 70% of the animals survived and with a complete neurological recovery. The impact of cardiac arrest on the patient, on his family and on the health and social system is enormous: in Italy they are counted every year 60 thousand cardiac arrests. Being able to protect the brain as much as possible from such severe damage can radically change the prospects for treatment. See also Rare diseases, therapy found for Carola

Full recovery of up to 40% more patients expected Argon is extremely stable and reacts poorly with other chemical elements. It makes up almost 1% of the atmosphere, so a lot abundant in nature and extremely cheap to use. The study just started at the Milan Polyclinic Phase I-II: for the next few months the experts will use this gas on 50 patients to demonstrate the feasibility of this innovative treatment as well as to investigate its effectiveness. The idea is to continue the study also in collaboration with other structures, to accelerate the recruitment of patients and verify the effectiveness of this therapy: we expect on man an improvement of neurological recovery up to 40%compared to untreated patients, concludes Ristagno.