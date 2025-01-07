On the day that a large number of Spaniards leave behind the copious Christmas holidays with the promise of starting a new diet, different controversies continue to arise around the prices of foods. kings rosconesthe star and typical sweet of the arrival of their majesties from the East. With or without filling, of all the flavors you can imagine, this sweet dessert divides defenders and detractors equally.

The Valencian influencer Jesús Soriano, better known as ‘I’m a waiterhas shared on its social networks the case of a customer who left a bad review for a pastry shop without even trying the roscón de Reyes he had bought. Everything, for the price it cost, which seemed excessive without taking into account its production process.

«Possibly the best roscón in Seville and it costs 40 euros. I’ll tell you if they deserve them or not. At first glance it seems like abuse to me. My mistake was ordering it without asking the price but it seems like a scam to me», acknowledges the user in his negative review published on Google.

The owner of the pastry shop, far from avoiding the controversy, entered the fray and responded to the customer, arguing why his product is worth such a price. «Our cream roscón costs 35 euros for ten servings, weighs 1.4 kilos and If you ask for a thousand extras the price will go up“, starts.









«Wanting it without filling is not the same as wanting one with pistachio. I hope that when you want a car don’t go directly to Ferrari to order it without asking price, I assure you that It won’t be at the price of a Panda. Every day you learn something, congratulations,” the hotelier concludes his statement with a certain irony.

The publication, however, has sparked an intense debate on ‘Soy Camarero’ social networks due to the price of the product and the decision to buy it without knowing how much it costs. «I believe that there should be a Law that when a product exceeds its average price, the price must be reported clearly and unequivocally. A roscón at €40 it seems extremely expensive to me», points out a follower.

«Sometimes I think that people want things as gifts. Think about the ingredients it contains, its price in the market, water, electricity, materials, labor… What do I say, they will have to gain something too. Try doing it at home and do the math, the pastry is not cheap», defends the opposing party, another ‘follower’.