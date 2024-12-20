

12/20/2024



Updated at 12:07 p.m.





The former Sevilla player Papu Gomezafter a period of silence after learning of his doping sanction, a notification that came to him when he was competing in the Qatar World Cup and belonged to the Nervionense discipline, has decided that it is time to tell his story, because of everything that has happened. The Argentine has granted an interview to Relief where he makes clear what Sevilla’s position was when they found out about the thorny issue of his positive: “Let’s see, I knew this MonchiThe president knew this, José María del Nido junior. I know that my lawyers wanted to talk to the club’s lawyers and they closed the doors to me at that moment.” »They told me that they were not responsible for anything, that they left me completely alone in this situation.“said Papu, visibly upset with the position of the Nervionense club, who He would break the remaining year of his contract on June 30, 2023, when he still had one year left on his contract. A termination that in view of the facts was something understandable and expected.

Because from the World Cupwith a Sevilla that would be proclaimed champion of the Europa League, Papu Gomeznow with little impact on the team with Mendilibar on the bench, continued training and competing while waiting for the final communication about his case where it would be detailed that he should be suspended for that positive. «I kept it to myself for ten months and that whole internal process was horrible because I played soccer for ten months knowing that maybe… Every day I woke up thinking that, well, today they are going to suspend me,” he acknowledged.

Current situation of Sevilla

He was never the decisive player that Sevilla expected and his exit through the back door, exacerbated by his positive test for doping, has aggravated the feeling of the footballer against whom he was his club for two and a half years. What does Papu think of the current Sevilla? «Bad management. You can’t understand that After three consecutive years entering the Champions League and selling for 100 million, there are so many debts and the team has fallen so much. They made bad hires and many changes in sports directors as well, projects were not continued… And from playing in the Champions League they began to play for relegation,” summarized the world champion. »Sevilla is not an easy team: they have a very good fan base that demands you and when the results go wrong they make themselves felt, so clearly Many kids can’t handle the pressure and it’s not easy to play there.«, he declared.