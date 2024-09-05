The Step.- A motorcyclist who died over Labor Day weekend lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into the rear of a car stopped at a red light, El Paso police officials said.

Speed ​​was cited as a factor in the fatal crash that occurred Saturday night, Aug. 31, on Transmountain Highway near Bomarc Road in the Parkland area of ​​northeast El Paso, authorities said in a news release.

Tyler Jonathan Reardon, 22, of Horizon City, was described by his family in an obituary as “The Cycle Gear Kid,” a young man who “loved riding with the motorcycle community.”

Police said Reardon was speeding on a 2025 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle, heading west in the left lane of Transmountain Highway shortly before 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

“Reardon lost control of the motorcycle and began riding into the curb and traveling westbound over the median, passing through the rocky landscape,” the police news release stated.

The motorcycle fell onto its side and slid into the rear of a 2012 Chevrolet Impala stopped at a red light, authorities said. Reardon, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the bike and died at the scene.

The driver of the Impala, Reyna Moreno, 21, of El Paso, and a 21-year-old passenger were not injured, according to police.

To date, there have been 41 traffic-related deaths in El Paso this year, compared to 53 in the same period in 2023, according to Police Department data.