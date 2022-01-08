There’s a man who stopped aging 20 years ago, when he was a teenager. Today still looks like the kid that was two decades ago. It seems that time has stopped for him with those blown out candles on the cake. It is no longer aged, it does not have the signs of aging that usually arrive inexorably to indicate more or less the age of a person. What is its secret?

Denis Vashurin lives in a village in the Primorye region of eastern Russia. No one knows why her body stopped aging, actually freezing when she was just 13 years old.

Everyone mistakes him for a minor, even though he has today over 30 years old. In an interview he said that even as a child he did not feel like other children. In kindergarten he was growing slower than his classmates, although at the time no one cared about it.

Denis Vashurin continued to study, achieving excellent grades in school. In some things he was better than his peers, as is normal. But he felt that there was something wrong with him, that he would never be like kids his age. And it started feeling a little uncomfortable for its condition.

I thought about what it would be like, what my life would be like, how difficult it would be for me.

The man who has stopped aging and no one knows how to give a reason for the fact

Denis Vashurin is now 32 years old but he doesn’t look them at all. He is trying in every way to understand what is happening to him, but he has never gone to a specialist to investigate.

Denis Vashurin is engaged and works for a company that supplies electricity. Everyone knows and loves him, but he has never left his village, even if he loves to go hunting and fishing, far from all those who do not know him so as not to always have to explain that yes, he is 32 years old, even if he does not show them. . An agent thought he was joking when he saw his ID card!