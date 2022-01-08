From Ravenna comes a news that makes us move. A family has lost their beloved dog. But just as the dog dies, the family finds the cat who has been missing for months. It seems that the puppy has decided to give the owner a gift from Rainbow Bridge: to find the family cat that was lost months before. A last gesture of love from the dog to find the cat Denny?

On 17 September the family cat disappeared from his home in Dribbling area in Ravenna. Denny had the microchip, but it wasn’t sterilized yet, because it was too small. Since then, the family hasn’t heard from them until recently, when they received good news.

At the Penny Markret a girl finds a frightened and greasy cat. Call i immediately Ravenna SOS Security volunteers Animals that publish a post on Facebook to find their owners. A woman calls and recognizes her cat. But it doesn’t stop there.

A lady writes to us and asks to be able to see the cat found at the Penny because it looks a lot like her lost several months ago, I tell her that that cat has already been returned to the owners but she insists, she sends me photos of her cat and the similarity it’s really amazing.

This is the story of the volunteers, who then add:

We set off to try to figure out how long these people have had the cat but the lady is too sure that that cat is Denny.

Dog dies and family reunites with the cat, who had lived with another family for two months

It turns out that the first woman he called had found the cat two months earlier and started taking care of him.

Photo source from Pixabay

The vet reading the microchip confirms the version of the second family, which can re-embrace Denny. After losing the house dog the day before.