The Committee for the Defense of the Rights of Elderly Persons of the Chamber of Deputies approved the PL (bill) 4,392 of 2021 which creates a federal program to subsidize free public transport for people over 65 in states and municipalities.

The benefit will be paid for by resources raised by the Union from oil royalties. Today, these resources benefit the areas of health and education.

Presented by Senator Nelsinho Trans (PSD-MS), the proposal has already been approved in the Senate.

The opinion of the rapporteur on the Committee for the Defense of the Rights of Elderly Persons, deputy Zé Haroldo Cathedral (PSD-RR), was in favor of the project, with a wording amendment changing the expression “elderly” per “elderly” in the text.

“Increasingly, as people grow older, they lack public transport to ensure their mobility”highlighted the rapporteur.

“This is because, upon reaching a certain age, driving becomes extremely dangerous due to reduced reflexes, thus elderly people become hostage to means such as taxis or app-based transport, which often have very high prices, and collective public transport”he added.

Rules

PL 4,392 establishes the Pnami (National Assistance Program for Mobility of the Elderly in Urban Areas), which provides financial assistance from the Union – limited to R$ 5 billion annually – to States and municipalities that have regular urban public transport services.

The text further establishes that:

the resources will be sent to collective public transport funds created by federated entities, with distribution proportional to the municipal population over 65 years of age;

access to the free service will depend on the presentation of a personal document proving the passenger's age;

the Union will disclose the amounts transferred to each benefiting State or municipality.

Processing

Already approved by the Chamber's Urban Development Committee, the proposal is being processed emergency regime. If there is political agreement, it can be analyzed directly in the Plenary, without the need to go through the other commissions designated to issue an opinion on the text. Otherwise, it will be analyzed by the Finance and Taxation and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship committees.

With information from Chamber Agency.