A new viral challenge has taken the life of three children in Australia. The challenge, known as “chroming”consists in inhale toxic chemicalssuch as deodorants or aerosols.

The latest victim of this challenge is a 13-year-old girl, Esra Haynes, who died on March 31, 2023. Haynes was at a sleepover with her friends when she decided inhale the fumes from a deodorant can. Soon after, she began to feel unwell and died of cardiac arrest.

Haynes is not the first victim of this challenge. In 2019, two teenagers died in Australia from inhaling toxic chemicals. In 2020, a teenager died in the United States for the same reason.

Chroming is a dangerous challenge that can have fatal consequences. The Inhaled chemicals can damage the heart, lungs, and brain. They can also cause hallucinations, seizures, and coma.

If you know someone who is participating in chroming, talk to them about the risks. You can also report the challenge to the authorities.

Tips to prevent chroming

Talk to your children about the risks of chroming.

Keep an eye on your children when they are online and make sure they are not watching videos or photos about the challenge.

If you think your child is engaging in chroming, talk to him about the risks and seek professional help.

Chroming involves the intentional inhalation of chemicals or vapors with the aim of becoming intoxicated.

Dr. Kelly Johnson-Arbor, a toxicologist and medical director of the National Capital Poison Center, has warned of the dangers associated with this viral challenge. In addition to the tragic death of Esra Haynes, similar cases have been reported in the past.