Punctual murder with only 6 years old. He no longer wanted to see his wife suffer

A sentence of the Court of Assizes of Modena it is destined to cause discussion. A man has killed his wife suffocating her in her sleep”so as not to make her suffer anymore“. The judges recognized the murder but the sentence was lighter than in other similar cases: six years. This is the sentence – we read in La Gazzetta del Sud – inflicted on Franco Cioni, 74 years old who on 14 April 2021 in Vignola in the Modena area he called the police and confessed everything, saying that he wanted to put an end to the suffering of Laura Amidei, 68 years old, sick for a long timebecause he couldn’t stand seeing her like this anymore.

The judges have arrived at the calculation of the sentence, explains the defendant’s defender, lawyer Simone Bonfante recognizing the mitigating factor compensation for damages and specific reasons moral value, (having acted, precisely, so as not to make the woman suffer any more), in addition to the generic mitigating circumstances prevailing over the aggravating circumstance. Also the Prosecutor’s Office had requested the minimum sentence, even without quantifying it. And in his indictment the prosecutor had underlined, in the last hearing, how it did not emerge from the documents, no element to find a different motivation for the action of man. Not even that of wanting to get rid of a burden. According to the prosecutor, the act, a murder, certainly deserves to be sanctioned, but circumstances must be taken into account.

