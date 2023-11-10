Mail | Juha Määttänen watched helplessly as his package lay in the sorting center – Christmas rush, answered the customer service

According to Posti Group’s director of e-commerce services, Kaj Kulp, the Christmas rush only starts with the stores’ Black Friday, which is celebrated at the end of November.

From Espoo Juha Määttänen took the e-shop return shipment to Posti’s local K-market on Sunday, October 29.

He got a tracking number and waited for the package to go to the recipient.

The package moved from the store to the sorting center in Vantaa, but after that its journey stopped. When nothing had happened in the parcel’s stores for a week, Määttänen called Posti’s customer service.

“There was an appeal to the Christmas rush. In the beginning of November! Posti’s operations are getting more and more absurd,” says Määttänen.

The package contained a game console, which Määttänen wanted to return to the seller, because the device became alarmingly hot during use.

Määttänen did not have to pay anything for the shipment, because his return was a complaint. He received return instructions from the seller and a promise that the company will try to return the refurbished product within 15 days of receiving it.

“However, no one told me how long Posti would take to send the product,” Määttänen says.

Posti Group manager responsible for e-commerce services Kaj Kulp does not want to open an individual case or take a stand on why Määttänen’s package did not move from the sorting center for a week.

Kulp says that when it comes to a customer return, the delivery terms are agreed with the business customer, i.e. with the company that purchased the return service from Posti, not with the consumer customer.

So in this case Posti’s customer is the company that sold the game console, not so much Määttänen.

Kulp is not allowed to reveal details of the contracts signed with individual companies, but he can tell you in general that there are different types of contracts.

“For example, some people want a certain number of returns to be collected and then return them all at once. In someone else’s contract, it has been agreed that the returns will go forward from Posti always, for example, on Wednesdays.”

Kulp says However, I think he did exactly the right thing: he took down the tracking code and inquired about the progress of the package from Posti’s customer service.

“Customer service then instructs the correct contact channel depending on the return. In problems related to customer returns, we usually direct the consumer to directly contact the company that purchased the service from us,” says Kulp.

In this case, Posti’s customer service should have instructed Määtta to contact the seller of the game console directly.

“I understand very well that this has not occurred to the consumer,” says Kulp.

Kulp can’t say why Posti’s customer service didn’t know how to advise Määtta to move on, but instead appealed to the Christmas rush. According to Kulp, at the beginning of November, you can’t really talk about the Christmas rush yet.

“The Christmas rush at Posti usually starts on Black Friday, which this year is November 24.”

At the moment, Määttänen’s package is in transit according to the club code.