A French man admitted to killing his wife and their four children near the capital, Paris, explaining that he “heard voices” urging him to “harm” his family, a judicial source said Thursday.

According to the results of the autopsy found on Monday evening, the 35-year-old mother and her two daughters, aged 10 and 7, “were each stabbed about ten times,” and “they were stabbed with extreme violence,” according to what Jean-Baptiste Bladier, the Public Prosecutor in the region, explained. “Mo” where the crime occurred in a statement.

Bladier pointed out that the perpetrator also caused the death of his two boys, aged 4 years and 9 months, “by suffocation after drowning them.”

This method of killing by the 33-year-old father was confirmed during the hearings. The prosecutor also wrote that he “could not determine the reason behind his behavior.” He added, “He specified that since the events he 'didn't feel anything' and 'felt empty'.”

The issue of psychological follow-up quickly arose for this man, who was receiving treatment for psychotic and depressive disorders.

According to the Public Prosecutor, he “indicated that he was accustomed to taking the daily drug treatment that had been required of him, in a non-judicial context, since 2019, but he had not taken it on December 24.”

The prosecution did not specify the exact date of the tragedy. On Monday evening, on Christmas Day, police found the bodies in different rooms of the family home, located in a residence in Meaux.

The authorities were alerted by neighbors who were concerned about the lack of news from the mother.

The Public Prosecutor requested that the father be charged and temporarily detained as part of the open investigation into charges of “premeditated murder of minors under the age of 15” and “premeditated murder at the hands of the husband.”