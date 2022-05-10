He killed his cousin when he confessed that he had slept with his wife

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The homicide occurred in the middle of a family gathering and was by strangulation.
The events occurred in the Province of Buenos Aires, Argentina.
May 10, 2022, 05:40 PM
During this Monday, May 10, an Argentine family was left without two of its members: one ended up in jail and the other, ‘underground’when a serious dispute arose in the middle of a meeting.
The events occurred in the Province of Buenos Aires, Argentina. A house in the town of Parque San Martín, in the Gregoria Matorras sector, was the scene of an altercation between a 48-year-old man and his 45-year-old cousin.
(You may be interested in: Cat owner accused of entering a neighbor’s house wins lawsuit for more than $ 500 million).
How it happened?
Both were drunk, as they were at a family gathering.
According to what the authorities told the Argentine media ‘Crónica’, the eldest strangled his relative when he, after having drunk a lot, confessed to him that he had had an affair with his wife.
(We recommend you read: Yolanda Martínez: Prosecutor’s Office confirms that the body found is that of the missing woman).
In the end, the youngest died and the other was captured by the uniformed officers of the Merlo Patrol Command, who received a notice from the area’s emergency line and went to Gregoria Matorras.
“Authorities of the Security Superintendence of the Metropolitan Area of Buenos Aires (Amba) of the West Zone One were in charge of supervising the different procedures“, Reports in the aforementioned medium.
