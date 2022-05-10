Wednesday, May 11, 2022
He killed his cousin when he confessed that he had slept with his wife

May 10, 2022
Constriction

The homicide occurred in the middle of a family gathering and was by strangulation.

The events occurred in the middle of a family gathering and was by strangulation.

The events occurred in the Province of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

During this Monday, May 10, an Argentine family was left without two of its members: one ended up in jail and the other, ‘underground’when a serious dispute arose in the middle of a meeting.

The events occurred in the Province of Buenos Aires, Argentina. A house in the town of Parque San Martín, in the Gregoria Matorras sector, was the scene of an altercation between a 48-year-old man and his 45-year-old cousin.

How it happened?

Both were drunk, as they were at a family gathering.

According to what the authorities told the Argentine media ‘Crónica’, the eldest strangled his relative when he, after having drunk a lot, confessed to him that he had had an affair with his wife.

In the end, the youngest died and the other was captured by the uniformed officers of the Merlo Patrol Command, who received a notice from the area’s emergency line and went to Gregoria Matorras.

Authorities of the Security Superintendence of the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires (Amba) of the West Zone One were in charge of supervising the different procedures“, Reports in the aforementioned medium.

