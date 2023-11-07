He had a breakdown at home, so he called a plumber and asked for a price. From there, the story entered a spiral between surreal and dramatic: he kidnapped the professional because the budget was “a robbery” and ended up barricading himself with him under the supposed threat of exploding a butane cylinder and “blowing up the building.” After an arduous negotiation, and a violent confrontation with the police, he was able to be arrested.

It happened around 12 noon this Saturday, November 4, in a building in the Carretera de Cádiz area, in Malaga capital. Someone called the Local Police to alert them that two explosions had occurred from the window of an apartment. The 092 room immediately sent three patrols to verify the veracity of the notice.

Upon arrival, they found a very aggressive man who said that he was going to explode a butane cylinder that he placed next to the door of his home, on the landing of the stairs. The local police went up to the individual’s house, removed the cylinder from the building and evacuated all the homes due to the possibility that he would carry out his threats.

The agents began to talk to him to try to calm him down and get him to let them into the apartment. The man claimed to be alone and that the gun he had was not real, but he refused to open the door. However, they managed to get him to throw the weapon out the window, which allowed them to verify that it was, indeed, simulated.

The negotiations continued for more than an hour. The local police believed they had heard someone else’s screams, so they insisted that he come out to check that there was no one else inside the apartment and that he was okay. But the man continued to refuse.

While the head of the Local Police operation was talking to him, he clearly heard the voice of a second person asking for help, which set off the alarms even more. The officer took advantage of the sound of a cell phone to ask the individual for his number and invite him to continue the conversation on the phone.

At that moment, a National Police patrol arrived because a person had called the police station saying that he was being held and threatened inside the house, which confirmed the suspicions of the officials who were acting at the scene.

The Local Police command telephoned the subject and heard a voice in the background again. Then, the man admitted that the plumber was also inside the apartment and, according to the sources consulted, he assured that he was not going to let him leave until all the agents present there left.

The local police officers seized two knives that the detainee had used to threaten the victim and detain her in his house.

The negotiations were aimed at getting him to open the door slightly to check that they were both okay. The man accepted on the condition that the police officers go down to the lower floor landing to keep them at a distance.

When he opened the door, two agents taking cover behind an inverted shield and with the help of the commanding officer managed to block the door before he managed to close it. The police pushed to access the apartment, but he had placed furniture to prevent entry.

At that moment, they requested the intervention of a unit from the Operational Support Group (GOA) of the Local Police, which was at the scene ready to act. The man resisted and showed great aggression, throwing blows with a chair and other objects.

The agents managed to subdue the individual and free the plumber, who was in good condition. The victim told them that the man had threatened him with a firearm – which turned out to be simulated – and a knife because he considered the budget he gave him “a robbery.”

After inspecting the house, the police verified that there were no more firearms, apart from the one that had previously been thrown out the window. They did find two knives that, according to the plumber, were the ones he had used to threaten him.