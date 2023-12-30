“Run they are attacking a dog”. He started kicking his girlfriend's dog, and was surrounded by the crowd who called the police. Moments of tension yesterday afternoon in Rome, on Via Tuscolana, near the Lucio Sestio metro stop, where a 19-year-old young man of Egyptian nationality began to rail against the poor animal.

The young woman had entrusted the dog to her partner to take it to do its business. It was the first time she had let him. The 19-year-old, however, saw fit to attack it, because the animal did not react to his orders. At a certain point, in the middle of the road, he launched a series of kicks on the dog's belly. The many people who crowded the street at that rush hour, a few days before New Year's Eve, intervened to stop the reckless man.

Having alerted the police, the officers took him to the police station. “It was the first time I let him. I can't believe what happened,” said his girlfriend. The boy also yelled at and threatened people who tried to stop him. The 19-year-old was reported for animal cruelty, while the dog, which despite the kicks is in good condition, was given back to his girlfriend, who was in shock after discovering what had happened.

The story, as reported by Repubblica, also made the rounds on social media and in neighborhood groups. “All these people – writes a resident on the Don Bosco Facebook group – rushed to defend a dog. If each of us rushed to help those in need, dogs, women, children, the elderly, men in difficulty, society would have a better future.”