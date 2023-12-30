Riyadh (AFP)

The Saudi club Al-Ittihad granted its captain, French striker Karim Benzema, a three-day leave due to “special circumstances,” according to what a club official said.

The best player in the world in 2022 is going through an unstable period with his team, which witnessed his loss of the last three matches in the local league and his exclusion from the Club World Cup against Al-Ahly of Egypt, in a match in which Benzema missed a penalty kick.

Benzema, 36 years old, the former Spanish Real Madrid player, was subjected to a torrent of severe criticism that prompted him to deactivate his account on Instagram, where 76 million people follow him.

An official at Al-Ittihad Club, who preferred to remain anonymous, said that Benzema “requested a three-day leave due to special circumstances.”

He added that the five-time Champions League winner “traveled to Madrid,” stressing that “Karim is a very professional player and remains committed to the team.”

This vacation almost resulted in the absence of Benzema, who has scored 9 goals in 15 matches so far in the league, from the match with Al-Tai.

But the Saudi Competitions Committee announced the postponement of the match. After the Al-Ittihad team, known in Saudi Arabia as “The Brigadier,” was unable to travel to the city of Hail to face Al-Taei, due to bad weather conditions.

Therefore, the match was postponed until the seventh of next February when the competition resumed, after stopping for more than a month and a half due to the holding of the Asian Cup in Qatar.

Al-Ittihad, which fell to sixth place by 25 points behind leaders Al-Hilal (with one less match for Al-Ittihad), has become the weakest team offensively and defensively among the big quartet (Al-Hilal, Al-Nasr, Al-Ahly and Al-Ittihad).