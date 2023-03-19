Giuseppe Horna, who participated in “La voz Perú” last season, threw out the singing contest giving details of who would be the winner of the competition. As is known, this March 18 the grand finale of the 2023 edition will take place with four participants: Lucero López (Maricarmen Marín team), Lucy Young (Eva Ayllón team), Asmir Young (Raúl Romero team) and Luis Manuel ( Mauricio Mesones team). Only an artist will raise the glass.

What did Giuseppe Horna say?

In this regard, the singer announced the characteristics of this winner or winner. In statements to a local media, he hinted at preferences in certain performers who are competing for the award. “A cumbia singer from a well-known group and the chorus girl of an ex-juror which, apparently, would belong to Daniela Darcourt,” says the report by El Popular.

Giuseppe Horna only lasted three months in Bareto. Photo: Instagram

Giuseppe Horna was a member of Los Hermanos Yaipén y Bareto. After leaving these orchestras, he formed his own independently. According to him, one of his dreams was to found his own group.

“I dared to form my own orchestra and to dream of what I always wanted since I was little. There came a time when I had a lot of work and I got sick, ”he said in a statement.

Giuseppe Horna returned to Los Hermanos Yaipén

The singer expressed to the media how happy he is to return to Los Hermanos Yaipén. “It’s my musical house, it’s thanks to them and to the songs I recorded like the Juan Gabriel Mix that keeps the doors of the orchestra open for me and thank God it happened at a key moment in my career,” he recounted.

“About a month ago I had a conversation with Walter and Javier and they summoned me again. I took it very cautiously, since I had to leave my project as a soloist on stand-by,” he added.