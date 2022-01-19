When suspect Max van den B. takes a seat in the courtroom, he first looks back, at his friends in the public gallery. He kisses his fist and makes a “warrior” gesture. His friends wave back – Max has been in custody for two weeks. An hour and a half later, one of his friends will be removed from the court by the police because he secretly filmed the session and apparently broadcast it.

Van den B. (29) extensively explains his objections to the corona policy to the police judge in a light Amsterdam accent. He has “no regrets” for the acts of which he is suspected, he resolutely repeats. This is his “fight against the mass murderers”. Against the “toxic vaccine.”

The film of those acts is widely viewed in court. Co-suspect Eline van ‘t N. (44) is the mother of four children and currently has no permanent residence.

“You threaten me,” said Kaag

On Wednesday 5 January they stood together in front of the door of the house of Minister Sigrid Kaag (D66) in the evening. Max van den B. carried a burning torch with him, which, according to Kaag’s report, frightened her family. They feared fire. On the film, which Eline van ‘t N. made and broadcast live on injustice TV, the panic can be heard behind the front door. “You threaten me,” says Kaag. “I don’t threaten anyone”, Van den B. answers as he rings the bell with the torch in his hand. On the street he has repeatedly shouted ‘NSB, get rid of it!’ and ‘this is World War III’.

The suspects really believe that, as it turns out during the five-hour session. Eline van ‘t N. often disagrees with Max, about whom she says almost motherly that she loves him and: “Once Max has something in his head, he can no longer be reached by the outside world”. She “only” films their actions, she says, and broadcasts them “because it’s news.” She is an “investigative journalist” who shows online what the mainstream media is failing to do. She admits that she also cares about the ‘viewing figures’ – Injustice TV now has thousands, “I think a million!”, viewers and Max is the hero there according to her. Max is “willing to die for the Netherlands”, he tells the judge. Eline’s sister, it turns out later, has been concerned about Eline’s “radicalization” for months.

Injustice TV is present at every demonstration against the corona policy, films it and broadcasts it via the internet. Every Wednesday evening they hold a ‘light tour’ against the measures, the government and the corona vaccine. They film every confrontation with the police, with authorities such as mayor Jan van Zanen in The Hague, and their home visits to ministers. They speak of ‘love’, ‘freedom’ and of the great reset, an alleged plot to subject citizens to the “interests” of the World Economic Forum. Among other things, every MP who voted for the Emergency Act is the enemy, says Max. Earlier they were already on the doorstep of Minister Hugo de Jonge.

Eline’s role becomes increasingly clear during the session. She denies having the same “intentions” as Max and, unlike him, does regret the visit to Kaag’s house. But videos show in the courtroom that she too ‘Acab! Acab!” shouts over ominous music and above images of riots. Acab, according to Eline van ‘t N., means: “Punish all corrupt officials”. In football hooligans circles, Acab means “All Cops are bastards”.

“Max, you are famous in one fell swoop,” says Van ‘t N. happily to Van den B. after he was arrested for the torchlight procession to Kaag’s house. The police overheard those conversations and arrested Eline as well. She has been on a hunger strike since her first day in custody.

The public prosecutor demands nine months in prison against both suspects and points out that their actions undermine democracy. Ministers, he says, are committed to the country and are accountable for it to the House of Representatives, not at home. He quotes, among others, the NCTV, which concludes that attacks may be expected from the radical anti-corona angle.

Van den B., it turns out halfway through the session, has been suffering from schizophrenia for years. He was treated for it and became a Christian four years ago. God, he says, now shows him the way.

The judge sentenced Van den B. to six months in prison and Van ‘t N. to four months. They will also be banned from all streets where cabinet members live.