Salah does not score but his national team does the homework and passes the group from second behind the Super Eagles who beat Guinea Bissau 2-0 with the stamps of Sadiq and Troost Ekong

Could Momo Salah be missing from the knockout stage of the Africa Cup of Nations? Obviously not. And in fact, even if the “pharaoh” of Liverpool does not score, his Egypt wins 1-0 against Sudan on the last day of group D and takes the pass for the round of 16. Behind Nigeria, leaders with full points and one of the first national teams to qualify, who have an easy life against Guinea Bissau, eliminated from the tournament without scoring a single goal. As well as Sudan, which however finished third thanks to the goal difference.

Salah goes on – Egypt wins 1-0 against Sudan and prepares to face the first of group F on Wednesday 26 January, currently led by the Ivory Coast. Sudan returns home, having collected one point in three games. The Egyptians do not want to risk anything and try to make the game, but hitting the opposing goalkeeper Mohamed Mustafa, immediately protagonist on a couple of occasions. On Ashraf’s cross-shot, and especially on the header of Mostafa Mohamed, 24-year-old Galatasaray striker. From that corner kick, however, Egypt’s advantage was born in the 35th minute. Abdelmonem’s first goal for the national team, left free to score with his head. In the second half not much happens and it is also for this reason that the pharaohs return to the locker room with the awareness that for the next challenge from inside-out the attack will have to be more fluid and precise. Including Salah. See also Gunmen kill 140 people in Nigeria

Overflowing Nigeria – At the Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Garoua, Nigeria celebrates three wins out of three in the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations and looks forward to meeting their opponent on Sunday evening, who will still be one of the best thirds. Guinea Bissau, defeated 2-0, left the tournament from fourth in their group. In the first half the super eagles dominate possession of the ball, but without sensational scoring opportunities. A couple pass by the feet of the former Serie A Sadiq. And it is no coincidence that in the 56th minute he led the team using a cross from the right by Iheanacho of Leicester, author of the winning goal against Egypt in his debut, who threw it with a left-handed winger. The final doubling comes from a good action by Simon, who enters the area at 75 ‘and discards a couple, then sees his shot bounce off the crossbar. On the rejected, however, there is Troost-Ekong, the former Udinese today at Watford. See also Sampdoria, Grifo idea: the Italian from Germany who dreams of Serie A

Group D standings: Nigeria 9, Egypt 6, Sudan and Guinea Bissau 1.

January 19 – 10:15 pm

