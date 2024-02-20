Haley, who lags behind Trump in the polls, refuses to withdraw from the primary elections, which angers the Trump campaign, which is seeking to unite Republican ranks in the face of several cases filed against him before the courts.

Days before primary elections that will be held on Saturday in her stronghold in South Carolina, where she is expected to suffer a crushing defeat at the hands of the former president, Haley saw that Trump is “getting more evil and hostile over the days.”

She told her supporters: “He is completely distracted, and everything revolves around him. He is so obsessed with the demons of his past that he cannot focus on the future that Americans deserve.”

Haley assumed the position of US ambassador to the United Nations during Trump's presidential term, and she pledged to continue the campaign despite Republican warnings that she would harm the party's chances of defeating Democratic President Joe Biden in November.

“I do not fear retaliation from Trump,” Haley said, “and I refuse to give up.”

Statements made by Trump at the end of last week sparked condemnatory reactions, as he said that he would encourage Russia to attack countries affiliated with NATO that do not fulfill their financial obligations to the bloc.

“It's not normal to spend $50 million in campaign donations on personal court cases,” Haley said, referring to Trump's legal troubles.

She added: “It is unnatural to threaten people who support your opponent, and it is unnatural for Russia to call for the invasion of countries affiliated with NATO.”

Haley is behind Trump by more than 50 percentage points in the Republican primaries, but she stresses that her chances are greater to defeat Biden in the national elections.