A Colombian man reflected with humor one of the most common things that Latinos face in the United States through a video that went viral on TikTok: having to share the house with many other immigrants.

Search for the famous American dream It is not always smooth sailing, as moving implies a series of changes in the lives of people and those around them. Starting a new routine, getting a job and of course, finding a new place to live can be a task that takes a long time.

This is how one of the first Challenges that Latinos face when they arrive at their new destination in the United States is to find a good job that allows them to pay for a place to live, but what happens when the salary is not enough to pay for rent and have independence? TikTok user @elprofesaso explained it with a lot of humor.

The funny video of a Colombian in the United States



Through a video with the characteristic humor of El Profe, he portrayed how To be able to afford a house, many Latinos have to share a place with other migrantshe portrayed this situation with humor by expressing that “a lot of garbage came out of the house,” and he also concluded by saying that soon more family members would arrive to live in the place.

This publication, which has more than 131,000 likes, made many TikTok users feel identified with the situation and they soon expressed it in comments like: “How can they? In my house I rent to 3, one in a room and 2 in another and I feel that there are too many”, another user sent her encouragement “that's it baby, no nerves, then everything changes” and one more stated “it's the “only way to save.”

The teacher usually shares what his experience has been like. adjusting to his new life in the United States with humor, which is why his videos have become very popular and his TikTok account already has more than 15 thousand followers.