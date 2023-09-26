Kadyrov revealed details of his son Adam’s beating of the Koran arsonist

Ramzan Kadyrov revealed the details of his son Adam’s beating of Nikita Zhuravel, who was arrested for burning the Koran. The head of Chechnya spoke about this in a 40-minute conversation via video link with TV presenter and journalist Ksenia Sobchak.

He explained that he communicated with Zhuravel, but did not do anything to him. After the conversation, he left the office, but did not notice that Adam remained there. “He’s generally on my own mind. Then I heard screams and sent my guard to separate them,” the politician said.

Kadyrov added that he considers his son an independent but temperamental person.

“We don’t need such Muslims”

Commenting on the incident, the head of Chechnya praised his son for the beating.

He’s great, he behaved like a real man Ramzan Kadyrovhead of Chechnya

He added that he was not going to punish his son for this act. At the same time, the Chechen leader assured that “if the court decides that Adam is guilty, then he will be punished to the fullest extent of the law.”

In the same conversation, Kadyrov said that Nikita Zhuravel told him about his desire to convert to Islam. According to him, he learned that Zhuravel wanted to talk to him personally in the pre-trial detention center. “He said that he wanted to convert to Islam, I told him that he is a shaitan and just wants to save his skin,” the politician said. Kadyrov added that “we don’t need such Muslims.”

The State Duma called the beating fair

State Duma deputy from Chechnya Adam Delimkhanov said that the beating of the arrested Zhuravel by Kadyrov’s son was fair. The parliamentarian explained that in Russia everything is being done to ensure the rights of believers of all faiths. In the country, he noted, no one is allowed to offend religious values. Such actions, according to Delimkhanov, can only occur to “the lowest, immoral, vile non-humans, who have nothing sacred inside.” “Nikita Zhuravel, who was quite rightly beaten by Adam Kadyrov, belongs to these scumbags. I am proud of his courageous act!” – said the legislator.

In turn, the Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia, Tatyana Moskalkova, indicated that the detainee should be kept in a pre-trial detention center according to the rules established by law, regardless of the severity of the crime.

No matter what terrible crime a person commits, he must answer for it before the court according to the law. Tatiana Moskalkovaombudsman

At the same time, the Ombudsman noted that the destruction of any sacred books should not go unpunished, as it sows ethnic hatred, intolerance and enmity.

A Ukrainian trace was discovered in the burning of the Koran

On the evening of September 25, Chechen Minister for National Policy, External Relations, Press and Information Akhmed Dudayev published a new video about the beating of Nikita Zhuravel, who was arrested for arson of the Koran, by the son of the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov. In the footage, the detainee claims that he acted on instructions from the Ukrainian special services. At the same time, his face is hidden by a filter.

Moskalkova spoke about Zhuravel’s complaint about being beaten by Kadyrov’s son on August 16. The Ombudsman noted that she appealed to her colleague from Chechnya, Mansur Soltaev, with a request to conduct an investigation into this complaint, as well as pay attention to the medical examination of the beatings and the testimony of witnesses.

On September 25, Kadyrov showed a video of his son beating Zhuravel. “He beat me and did the right thing. Moreover, I believe that anyone who encroaches on any Holy Scripture, including demonstratively burning it, thereby offending tens of millions of citizens of our great country, must suffer severe punishment,” the politician commented on the footage when Adam Kadyrov inflicts several blows on a man sitting on a chair. including kicks to the head.