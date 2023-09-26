Pichetto Fratin and Santanchè are also in the Lega’s sights. Tension in the majority





The reshuffle is not “a necessity but it would not be a tragedy either. We are very satisfied, as a League, with our ministers. I don’t know if the allies are satisfied with theirs”. The words of the Northern League group leader in the Chamber Riccardo Molinari they are a real low blow (indicating problems in other people’s homes) if you think that the League should be the main government partner of the Brothers of Italy. Sources from Fratelli d’Italia explain to Affaritaliani.it that “it’s not even being talked about”, at least until the European elections on 9 June 2024.

In particular, they would be in the League’s sights Gilberto Pichetto FratinMinister of the Environment of Forza Italia, e Daniela Santanchè, FdI Minister of Tourism in the eye of the storm for her activities as an entrepreneur. Molinari’s cryptic words are part of Matteo Salvini’s strategy of distancing himself from Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in view of the European Championships. The attempt is to underline the differences and try to recover as many votes as possible. Not only.

Again according to Affaritaliani.it, the relationship between Salvini and the Minister of the Interior would have broken down Matteo Piantedosi, who at the time of Count I was his chief of staff. “By now he has passed with her (Meloni, ed)”, explain the League. The disastrous management of the landings of migrants is a horse on which the Northern League will focus heavily in the coming weeks and months and there will be no lack of torpedoes at the Interior Ministry but also at Palazzo Chigi and in particular at Alfredo Mantovano, undersecretary of the which the Prime Minister has delegated the immigration dossier.

Obviously, with the microphone on, everything is denied. For Matteo Salvini, the possibility of a reshuffle in the government should be ruled out because “the objective is to continue for five years with this team and this majority, the rest interests me less than zero”.

In essence, Molinari did not ask for the reshuffle, but he threw the hypothesis out there with that phrase – “We are very satisfied, as the League, with our ministers. I don’t know if the allies are satisfied with theirs” – which greatly annoyed both FdI and Forza Italia. But this is Salvini’s strategy to highlight the differences from Meloni and try to recover in view of the European Championships. Then, if the League really achieves a good result, approaching 15%, the request for a reshuffle will certainly be formalised. And also – as Affaritaliani.it wrote a few days ago – with the prospect of having Salvini return to the Interior Ministry in place of the now Melonian Piantedosi.

Subscribe to the newsletter

