Mexico.- For Mexico, Valentín Elizalde is a legend, as he possessed an enormous talent that made millions become passionate about his musicwhich despite the years is still one of the favorites.

Unfortunately, that November 25, 2006, fans and people in general were devastated after learning of the murder of ‘The golden rooster’ in Reynosa, when an armed group began shooting at his truck after he had given a live presentation.

We recommend you read…

After the tragic event, many were dissatisfied with the inconsistencies of the attack that took the life of the attractive singer, and to this day it continues to be by word of mouth.

Recently, a video of a man singing the songs of Valentín Elizalde has been circulating through social mediaso Internet users have been fascinated by the notorious resemblance in his voice.

We recommend you read…

It was through the platform TikTok where a user with the name ‘calbertoau’ shared the video of a man interpreting ‘I love you like this’ from ‘El Gallo de Oro’, who stole everyone’s attention.

The man who was nicknamed ‘Valentín Elizalde’s lost uncle’appears singing inside what appears to be a convenience store.

With a blue shirt, a brown cap and a regional-style jacket like the type Elizalde wore, he stole the hearts of all the users on the famous platform, who have assured that more people need to be valued with the powerful voice that he has the gentleman, since they point out that now anyone pretends to sing.

There were even funny comments comparing the talented man with Mr Ramon of the series, ‘El Chavo del 8’, due to his demeanor, way of dressing and peculiarity of speech.

“He sings like Valentin Elisalde and speaks like Don Ramón”, “how is it possible that the aforementioned bad bany gets fame and the gentleman doesn’t”, “he sings well sometimes they support those who don’t have talent, this gentleman is a talent”, “he inherited the voice from beyond”, are some of the comments they left in the publication.